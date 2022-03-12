B. Riley Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $6.25

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Dawson James reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.27 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

