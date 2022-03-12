B. Riley Weighs in on L.B. Foster’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

