Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
