Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

