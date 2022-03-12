Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $3.42

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $120.30 million and $14.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00008737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

