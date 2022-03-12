Bank of America Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $146.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.04.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.