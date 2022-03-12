Bank of America Trims Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Target Price to $2.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

