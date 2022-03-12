Bank of America Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $845,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

