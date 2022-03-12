Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of LiveRamp worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RAMP opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

