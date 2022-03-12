Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.