Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $38,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

