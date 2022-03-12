Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131,376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 3,072.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 596,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

