Barclays Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $255.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.
CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
