Barclays Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $255.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.