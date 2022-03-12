Barclays Initiates Coverage on Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s previous close.
ROO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.88).
Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50.
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
