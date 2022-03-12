Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.80).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LMP opened at GBX 260 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.