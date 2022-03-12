Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

MNG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 88.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

