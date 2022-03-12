Barclays Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $295.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $311.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.27.

AMT stock opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 52 week low of $212.28 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

