Barclays Trims Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Target Price to GBX 5,940

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

AHT opened at GBX 4,891 ($64.09) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,167.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,670.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

