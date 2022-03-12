Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro Sells 80,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

