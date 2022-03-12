Barrington Research Comments on Discovery, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Discovery in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

