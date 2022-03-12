BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BDOUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
BDOUY opened at $25.57 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.
About BDO Unibank (Get Rating)
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BDO Unibank (BDOUY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.