BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDOUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BDOUY opened at $25.57 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

