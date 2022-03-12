Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.62.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

