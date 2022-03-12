Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($7.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 591.25 ($7.75).

888 stock opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.67. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The company has a market cap of £727.63 million and a PE ratio of 59.15.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

