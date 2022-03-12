Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRG. Barclays cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($30.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,660.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,918.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

