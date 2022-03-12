Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $203,460.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBY opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,675,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.