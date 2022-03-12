Better Choice (BTTR) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Better Choice (NASDAQ: BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Better Choice to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Better Choice and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.21%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 117.58%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 10.54 Better Choice Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -21.99

Better Choice’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Choice competitors beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

