BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

BLRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 94,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

