Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.25

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.25 ($4.30) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.69). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,785 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.65.

Get Biome Technologies alerts:

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.