Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.25

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.25 ($4.30) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.69). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,785 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.65.
About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.