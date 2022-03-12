Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.40. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth $250,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

