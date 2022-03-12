Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Bioventus stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -279.40. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $25,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

