BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.32. 350,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
