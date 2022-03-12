BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.32. 350,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.