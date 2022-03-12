Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BIR stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.86. 1,249,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,470. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

