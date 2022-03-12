Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0077954.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIREF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

