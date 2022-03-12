Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0077954.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.
About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.