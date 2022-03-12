Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$6.86. 1,249,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,470. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

