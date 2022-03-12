Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.65.

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

