Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Lowered to C$13.75

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIRDF. lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

