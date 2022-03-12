Bitcoin Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.78 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $527.74 million and $13.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.13 or 0.00077068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00377376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00094878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

