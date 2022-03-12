BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $366,046.70 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $366,046.70 and approximately $207.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,471,762 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,308 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

