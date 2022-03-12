Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 12,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Spade Acquisition by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.