Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:BSAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 12,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Spade Acquisition by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
