BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

