BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE DSU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
