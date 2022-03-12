BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

