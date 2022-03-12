BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.
MVT opened at $13.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
