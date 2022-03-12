BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

MVT opened at $13.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

