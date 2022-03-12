BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
