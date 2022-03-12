BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MYI opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 136,547 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

