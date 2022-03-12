BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of MYI opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
