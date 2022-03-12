Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 246,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

