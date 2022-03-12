BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.

TOT stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$7.61. The stock has a market cap of C$294.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.53.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,438,520. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.