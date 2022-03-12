BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.

TOT stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$7.61. The stock has a market cap of C$294.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.53.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,438,520. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

