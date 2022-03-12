BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$23.00 Price Target for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

TCL.A opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$18.06 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.66.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

