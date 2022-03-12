BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Alamo Group worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

