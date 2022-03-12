Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 87.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Colfax by 117,110.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,404. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CFX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

