Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

