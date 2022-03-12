Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

